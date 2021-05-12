Ajax Amsterdam has decided to merge the Eredivisie trophy they won on May 2 against Emmen in order to distribute it among their 42,000 subscribers. A gesture worthy of admiration in an atypical season due to the coronavirus pandemic, in which the partners have barely been able to attend the Johan Cruyff Arena to witness a meeting. After casting the silver trophy, each piece was carved into a star shape, the same one that is engraved on the club’s crest.

The club ajacied he knows the importance of his followers. Unconditional in victory but also in defeat. Without their presence this year in the stands, Ajax wanted to pay tribute to them by distributing a piece of the trophy to each of them. Van Der Sar, Ajax general director, explained the decision to the entity’s media on Wednesday: “We announced that we dedicated the title to the fans. Sharing this trophy is the ultimate proof of that. After this turbulent year, we make the fans participate in our championship in the purest possible way.”

Along the same lines as Van der Sar, winger Dusan Tadic has expressed that “playing in an empty stadium cannot be compared to a full Johan Cruyff Arena. This season we have missed the fans a lot, both in Amsterdam and in the away games. That’s why we want to dedicate the title to our fans. We can’t wait to play for them again. “

Ajax closed the 2020/2021 season with a double. Lifted the KNVB Cup against Vitesse Arnhem after winning 2-1 and dominated the domestic championship with an iron fist. With two days to go, adds 82 points and takes 14 to the second, PSV Eindhoven.