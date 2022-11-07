In the draw of the so-called intermediate round of the Europa League, Ajax is linked to the German 1. FC Union Berlin. PSV will meet the Spanish Sevilla, the former club of its captain Luuk de Jong, in the tournament. The draw in Nyon, Switzerland, showed this on Monday. Ajax will first play at home on February 16, 2023. A week later, on February 23, the return leg is in Berlin. PSV will start the diptych, which will take place on the same dates, in Seville.

As a group winner in the Europa League, Feyenoord is already certain of a place in the eighth final of the second European club tournament. It is scheduled for March 9 and 16 next year. Feyenoord played against Union Berlin last season, when it reached the final of the Conference League. It resulted in a confrontation in which a lot of attention was paid to disturbances off the field. In Rotterdam, hooligans attacked a restaurant, where Union club management was dining at the time.

In the interim round, eight numbers three from the group stage of the Champions League, including Ajax, will meet eight numbers two from the group stage of the Europa League, including PSV. The winners over two matches continue their European campaign in the round of 16. FC Barcelona, ​​where Dutch internationals Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong play, were also eliminated from the Champions League and will face Manchester United, which is led by Dutch coach Erik ten Hag, in the intermediate round of the Europa League.

Champions League

The Champions League draw, which took place prior to the Europa League draw, paired top teams Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Another eye-catching match in Europe’s most important club tournament is between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The Belgian Club Brugge will take on Benfica in the eighth final of the elite ball.