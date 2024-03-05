PortraitPut Unai Emery (52) in front of any football team and he will turn it into a well-oiled machine. With Aston Villa he is in a position in the Premier League that entitles him to a Champions League ticket. But reaching the quarter-finals of the Conference League via Ajax is also a goal.
Mikos Gouka
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Ajax #meets #39Mister #Detail39 #Aston #Villa #give #Unai #Emery #plate #magnets #don39t #experience
Leave a Reply