Quite a lot of Feyenoord players I know tend to cry easily. It is generally known about former player Guus Haak that – thinking back to the massive folk festival of May 1970 – he can burst into tears just because of the word ‘Coolsingel’. Willem van Hanegem, when Feyenoord finally became national champion again in 2017: big tears. His eldest daughter Alies? She stood a little further away, sniffling, watching her father cry, and then they waved at each other lavishly, bravely through all the tears.