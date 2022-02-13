• Marc Overmars fell off his pedestal because of his transgressive behavior towards female colleagues. A return as a director seems unthinkable. Or is there still a way for Overmars to return to society and football?

• Ajax coach Erik ten Hag was ambushed on Saturday by a phone call from departing director Marc Overmars. The news about transgressive behavior still has to land, says the coach.

• Columnist Sjoerd Mossou absolutely sees the seriousness of the Overmars gate, but thinks that it is also time to laugh a bit.

• The painful departure of director Marc Overmars from Ajax has not yet prompted other Eredivisie clubs to conduct an internal investigation into the nature and extent of transgressive behavior in their own workplace.

• Has success gone to the head of the biggest club in the Netherlands?