Manchester United continues with the rearrangement of the squad for the following year, however, what seemed like a simple and well-planned mission has turned into a headache. The board of the English club fails to give Erik Ten Hag all the desired pieces and to this we must add the rebellious position of Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the English team no matter what.
Ten Hag wants pieces of his entire trust as a base, players who understand what the Dutch coach is looking for on and off the pitch, as is the case with Frenkie de Jong, whose transfer is close to collapsing. With the fall of the Barcelona player, the Red Devils would also lose another of Erik’s dream signings, Antony.
About the time and when they felt that the signing was viable, Ajax has strongly raised its economic claims. The set of the children of the gods demands the English team a figure of 100 million euros to release the Brazilian winger, 40 million more than was speculated days ago. In this way, the Eredivisie champion team wants to close the most significant sale in the club’s history, although it seems impossible for Manchester to accept such madness.
