AZ defeated Ajax in the North Holland derby on Sunday. The Alkmaarders triumphed 1-2 in the Johan Cruijff Arena. AZ used a more defensive tactic than usual and gave Ajax little room for the offensive combination game. Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis gave AZ the lead in the second half. Ajax top scorer Sébastien Haller signed for the equalizer, but just before time it was AZ substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal with the winning goal.

In the first half Ajax could do little in an attacking way; the team from Amsterdam did not have a single goal attempt in the first half. AZ hoped to create danger through the counter, but had to limit itself to defending before halftime. The game picture was not much different in the second half: Ajax took the initiative and AZ waited for a counter-punch.

Three minutes after the break, Yukinara Sugawara escaped the offside trap. His pass ended up at the feet of striker Pavlidis via an Ajax player, who did not hesitate and shot the ball in hard. Just under ten minutes later, AZ captain Owen Wijndal thought he would double the score, but he was offside. Ajax increased the pace in the remainder of the match and that resulted in Haller’s equalizing goal.

Second defeat

The Amsterdam leader went for the full loot in the final phase. Haller was close to scoring a second goal, but it was AZ that took the lead again. Defender Wijndal reached the back line and served Aboukhlal for the 1-2. A final offensive by Ajax with Per Schuurs as battering ram almost resulted in the equalizer, but Schuurs’ goal was rejected due to offside.

The two AZ goals doubled the total number of goals against Ajax. It was the second defeat of Erik ten Hag’s team this season. The team from Amsterdam is still at the top of the Eredivisie, because Feyenoord drew against FC Groningen earlier in the day. PSV can still pass Ajax in the ranking: the Eindhoven players will play against NEC at 8 p.m. AZ is in eighth place after the victory in the Arena.