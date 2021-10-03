Ajax lost a match for the first time this Eredivisie season on Sunday. FC Utrecht won 1-0 in the Johan Cruiff Arena in Amsterdam. It is the first time since December that Ajax loses an Eredivisie match in its own stadium, ANP news agency reports.

After the loss, the Amsterdam club is still at the top of the Eredivisie. FC Utrecht is currently second, although the current numbers four (Feyenoord) and five (PSV) have played fewer matches.

After an hour of playing time, Utrecht goalkeeper Maarten Paes made three consecutive saves. Two shots on target came from Sébastien Haller, the other from Dusan Tadic. The only goal of the match followed later: in the 77th minute, former Ajax player Django Warmerdam scored the 0-1.

Ajax is currently at the top with nineteen points. With +28, the club has by far the best goal difference in the current Eredivisie. This is partly due to the large win over Cambuur two weeks ago; Ajax won 9-0 at home. The current number two, FC Utrecht, has the best goal difference with +13.