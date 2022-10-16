Ajax has – for the first time since the home win against Rangers (4-0) on September 7 – booked a big victory with a lot of frills. Alfred Schreuder’s team won 7-1. With a 29-7 chance ratio (20-2 on target), the score could have been much higher, but in addition to striker Brian Brobbey and left winger Dusan Tadic, Excelsior keeper Stijn van Gassel also excelled in Amsterdam.

