Ajax will launch a crusade to defend Onana from a positive for anti-doping that they consider “a misunderstanding” and that they will fight at TAS, even knowing that the Cameroonian goalkeeper had many options to leave in the next market window. “I am one hundred percent convinced that the positive doping test was the result of a misunderstanding “, says Van der Sar, general manager of Ajax, who claims that they are going for it to prove their innocence. He will resort to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the sentence of twelve months of sanction with the intention of, at least, reducing it. At best Onana was reckless, but without malice. That is the line of defense.

“During the international break in November we received a message from UEFA that Onana had been detected a banned substance in her urine during an out-of-competition check at De Toekomst. That was a great shock for us and it was obviously true. It was a surprise for him when we contacted him in Cameroon, ”said the former goalkeeper. Onana is prohibited from any football activity, even training. It is a very strong setback, since the player was also the target of important clubs.

That does not stop Ajax from defending the goalkeeper. Van der Saar explains how the situation occurred in detail and how, by mistake, Onana took the wrong pill at home. “We went to her bathroom with the doctor, where we collected all the medication she had at home to examine her and we understood everything. Onana had not been feeling well on the day of the checkup and took a pill for her headache, but it turned out that she had taken a pill from a strip of her wife’s medication that had been prescribed for her after the pregnancy of their first child. At first glance, the blister is quite similar, even in the name of the strip. And the blisters were loose out of the boxes. It was bad luck, yes “, argues Van der Saar.

Van der Saar wants to do the rest for his goalkeeper because, in addition, the Cameroonian has shown him strength and commitment, even knowing that the sanction was going to arrive. He has been playing with the sword of Damocles hanging over his head. “He is intelligent, he has been decisive for the team several times during the month of January. And he knew that the sanction would come. Last Sunday he played a game, which could be his last, and he kept calm. He showed mental toughness and commitment to Ajax at this mentally difficult time for him, “underlines Van der Saar. The exporter also defends that it makes no sense to dope with that drug. “It doesn’t make you stronger or faster. André, who has been reviewed many times, is the undisputed number one with us and Cameroon and is highly regarded by all the elite clubs. You don’t get that with just one pill,” he says.