Tonight Ajax was one goal short of double figures in the cup match with Excelsior Maassluis: 9-0. In the final phase, the cup holder even played with one man less because Danilo, who scored four goals, was out with a cramp. Ajax had already made five substitutions by then.











By Johan Inan In what may have been his last appearance for Ajax, Danilo didn’t give a damn about the second divisionist. After Nicolás Tagliafico, the Argentinian left back who hopes to leave Ajax with a view to the World Cup this month, broke the spell within ten minutes with a long shot, it was the turn of the Brazilian.

Danilo first converted a penalty, which the 17-year-old Amourricho van Axel Dongen decorated. Five minutes later, the basic debutant also indicated Danilo’s second goal. The striker completed his hat-trick before half time on a pass from Antony, just like Jurriën Timber, the only permanent player who started in the base. After Youri Regeer had determined the halftime score at 5-0, Danilo also scored his fourth goal in the second half. The attacker has become the third Ajax striker after the arrival of Brian Brobbey and is therefore nominated to leave Ajax. See also PUBG soars its figures after becoming free to play, although many players are critical

For Kristian Hlynsson (17) the adventure in Amsterdam has only just begun. The Icelandic midfielder turned the defense of Excelsior crazy with substitute Steven Berghuis and was also accurate in his second official match for Ajax. Another substitute, Mohamed Daramy, lifted the final score to 9-0 with two goals.

Danilo is helped after cramp. © ANP





