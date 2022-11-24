Dutch soccer is usually a favorite destination for Mexican soccer players to take their first step in European soccer, the Netherlands league is characterized for being one of the best trainers in the entire old continent and that is why a team like PSV or Ajax among others, have become constant homes for Mexicans.
The current Eredivisie champion, Ajax today has two Mexicans in its squad, the newcomer Jorge Sánchez who in a matter of weeks earned a place in the starting eleven and Edson Álvarez, who after several seasons with the club is in a very high level of play, a vital piece of the rojiblanco team and a sale in the near future that will leave millions in the club’s coffers.
For this reason, the Dutch club is monitoring several Mexican soccer players. Some who play in the World Cup and others at the youth level within Mexican soccer, where two names stand out, Luis Chávez and Kevin Álvarez, however, another name has been added to their interest list, Roberto Alvarado.
With information from TUDN, the Dutch team will follow Roberto Alvarado in the following months, at Ajax they expect him to add a few minutes in this World Cup with the Mexican National Team, but if not, they will monitor his performance in Liga MX the first half of the year and if convinced, they could attack for the signing of the 24-year-old playmaker who belongs to Chivas.
