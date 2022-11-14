The World Cup in Qatar will be the stage where several Mexican soccer players who intend to go to soccer in Europe will show that they are in a position to do so. It is known that clubs from the old continent are interested in the signings of some of them, but everything will depend on the level shown during the World Cup.
One of the strong names on that list and that last summer market had serious options to leave Mexican soccer is the central defender of the Rayados de Monterrey, César Montes. The defender will start with the Mexican team and is in the sights of Espanyol de Barcelona, although Ajax has joined the Catalan team among the followers of the ‘Cachorro’.
ESPN points out that the “sons of the Gods” are not only interested in Kevin Álvarez and Luis Chávez, but they are also looking for a central defender for the winter and they look very favorably on César Montes, because he likes them because of his excellent age as well as his and a very long journey within the MX League and the Mexican team.
Ajax has a lot of confidence in the player and the Mexican market, however, they will not offer until after Montes shows what he is capable of against rivals like Lewandowski and all of Argentina’s attacking potential.
