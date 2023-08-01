Ajax is about to strengthen itself with Carlos Borges. The 19-year-old wing attacker is taken over from Manchester City and will sign in Amsterdam for four or five years. The deal may be finalized as early as tomorrow.

Borges was playing in Sporting Lisbon’s youth academy when he moved to England at the age of 10. The Portuguese attacker then went through the youth academy of Manchester City, where a breakthrough was not forthcoming. Borges played 35 games in the Premier League for promises. He was directly involved in a goal 34 times: 22 goals and 12 assists.

The Portuguese addition faces fierce competition on the flanks. The Amsterdammers already have Steven Bergwijn, Francisco Conceicão, Mohamed Daramy and Mohammed Kudus, among others. The latter has been associated with Premier League clubs for weeks.

Third summer acquisition

Borges must become Ajax’s third summer acquisition. The team from Amsterdam previously strengthened itself with Benjamin Tahirovic (AS Roma) and Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse). This was offset by the departure of, among others, Calvin Bassey (Fulham), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal) and Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahçe). In addition to attracting Borges, Ajax is still busy with the arrival of Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo. See also Former PvdA MP Gijs van Dijk renounces return

Although his group is still subject to many changes, coach Maurice Steijn put his stamp on Ajax in the training camp in Herzogenaurach. Through his own ‘gravy’ and that of his field trainers, the first tactical and mental steps were taken.





