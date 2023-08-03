Ajax announced the arrival of Diant Ramaj on Wednesday afternoon. The keeper comes over Eintracht Frankfurt and signs a contract with the team from Amsterdam until mid-2028.

How much Ajax pays for the arrival of the 21-year-old German has not been announced. Ramaj was still under contract with Frankfurt until mid-2027.

Gorter may be rented out

The arrival of Ramaj means that Jay Gorter can temporarily look for a new club. The talented goalkeeper has been told by trainer Maurice Steijn that he will be rented out. In the coming weeks it will become clear where Gorter will continue his career on a rental basis.

Earlier this website reported that Ajax was looking for an extra goalkeeper, so that Gorter could gain experience elsewhere. Last year’s number three in the Eredivisie also threw a line at Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij, but in the end it was decided to bring in Ramaj. See also North and South Korea between missiles, a 'nuclear' submarine and an American soldier

Ramaj will compete with Gerónimo Rulli in the capital. The Argentinian goalkeeper was taken over from Villareal last winter for about 8 million euros and will therefore have to work to keep his starting place. Remko Pasveer will be sidelined for the next few months with a hand injury.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Moldova | A bombardment took place at the headquarters of the Transnistrian security service

Watch all videos about Dutch football here