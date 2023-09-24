Sunday, September 24, 2023, 9:21 p.m.



| Updated 9:56 p.m.

The Ajax-Feyenoord match, the Dutch league classic, had to be suspended this Sunday at 55 minutes, with the score 0-3, due to the massive launch of flares thrown onto the field of play by the fans. local. The Ajax ultras reacted with fury to the defeat suffered at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and filled the most radical sector of the stadium with flares, some of which were thrown onto the grass, forcing the referee, Serdar Gözübüyük, to give the meeting is over.

The referee interrupted the match for the first time shortly before half-time due to several incendiary objects being thrown onto the pitch, but the situation worsened in the second half. Given the superiority of Feyenoord, the Ajax ultras began to protest in the stands and their violent attitude culminated in the second half, causing a shower of flares until the referee’s logical intervention arrived to decree the suspension.

Before the dispute of the classic in the Netherlands, tempers were already very heated among the Ajax fans due to the complicated sporting situation that the team is going through. There were also serious incidents before and after the match around the Ajax stadium, with significant damage that forced the police to intervene and clashes between the ultras and the security forces.

«This has nothing to do with sports. You play with the safety of the footballers, other fans and yourselves. A shame,” said the Minister of Justice of the Netherlands, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, on the social network X (formerly Twitter).