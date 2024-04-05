Ajax was “growing as a team” the last time the Amsterdam club played a competition match in De Kuip against Feyenoord. It was the end of January 2023, coach Alfred Schreuder and his team had dropped to fifth place in the rankings. With the draw (1-1) against the leader in Rotterdam, Ajax made little progress. But, he said: “I see a good team that wants to do it together. I do not worry.”

The two teams will face each other again on Sunday in Rotterdam. Of the basic players in the previous edition of the Klassieker in de Kuip, only Kenneth Taylor and Steven Berghuis are still under contract with Ajax. For comparison: at Feyenoord there are eight out of eleven. Ajax is three trainers, four (interim) directors and two chairman of the supervisory board. There is also continuity. The club is again fifth in the competition, although Ajax will probably drop to sixth place if they lose to number two Feyenoord. And the mantra – together, no worries – has not changed.

This week the Amsterdam club experienced a new low with the suspension and intended dismissal of director Alex Kroes, seventeen days after he started. He had bought Ajax shares for around 200,000 euros on the day he knew he would most likely become general manager, the compliance department discovered more or less by chance. Insider trading, the supervisory board ruled after obtaining legal advice, was a criminal offense. Kroes also appears to have violated KNVB regulations by buying Ajax shares while he was co-owner of Go Ahead Eagles and later again as a board member of AZ.

Also read

How the impending departure of director Alex Kroes threatens to leave Ajax rudderless again

'Jantje, Pietje and Klaasje'

With Kroes, a former agent, an experienced dealmaker with a large international network came and went. A man who, during his time at Go Ahead, has shown that he can make a professional club in trouble financially and sportingly healthy. “We really needed Alex and his vision,” said chairman Michael van Praag at a press meeting on Tuesday, to make it clear that the dismissal decision had not been taken lightly.

But worried? That's not Van Praag. Not even about technical policy and the upcoming transfer summer, which are prime areas of Kroes' expertise. “I am absolutely not worried,” said Van Praag, who is stepping forward to assist the management as 'delegated commissioner'. He had gained confidence from telephone calls with Marijn Beuker, 'Director of Football' in Amsterdam for a few months, and advisor Louis van Gaal. Van Praag, who launched the slogan 'Together Ajax' upon his appointment in the autumn, also saw “militancy” in Danny Blind, the technical man on the supervisory board. Together with head scout Kelvin de Lang, Beuker and Blind will “be concerned with the arrival of Jantje, Pietje and Klaasje”. With the exception of Blind – he was technical manager at the club more than a decade ago – they have little experience in transfer negotiations, but the chairman does not see that as a risk.

That's remarkable. Things went noticeably wrong in the transfer market over the past two summers. That is an important cause of the sporting decline and the constant administrative unrest.

In 2022, after the departure of football director Marc Overmars due to cross-border messages to female colleagues, Ajax improvised towards the end of the transfer period without a clear plan. A lot of power came to rest with a controversial agent who had hired the club to compensate for the lack of experience and unity within the organization. A year later, Ajax placed almost complete control in the hands of German technical director Sven Mislintat, who bought twelve young, mostly unknown players for 110 million euros and was dismissed in September. In the meantime, the expensive selection only became weaker.

Profit on transfers

Next summer, Ajax must therefore radically transform its selection – again. The financial scope for this is considerably more limited than in the recent past. Ajax will not play the Champions League next season, last season it was good for more than 45 million euros in premiums. With an expensive salary structure and depreciation on (already paid) transfer fees of more than 50 million euros per year, the Amsterdam club must make at least tens of millions of profits on transfers to break even. Ajax can benefit from its equity of 263 million euros, but wants to prevent it from going deeply into the red. As a source within the club management concludes: “We cannot spend more than we take in and we will have to sell well.”

President-commissioner Michael van Praag arrives at the Johan Cruijff Arena this week. Photo Olaf Kraak/ANP

The latter is not easy. In the past two seasons, Ajax has earned a lot of money from the transfers of, among others, Antony (to Manchester United for 95 million euros), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United, 43 million), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal, 40 million) and Edson Alvarez (West Ham United, 38 million). Ajax does not have players who can earn comparable amounts. Or it should be the 18-year-old defender Jorrel Hato, but he has just signed a new contract and Ajax does not want to lose him. Moreover, thanks to Sven Mislintat, the club has paid a relatively high amount for disappointing purchases such as Josip Sutalo, Gaston Ávila and Carlos Forbs, which therefore most likely cannot be sold at a profit.

Also read

Ajax chairman Michael van Praag did not report share ownership to the regulator AFM

The Ajax association

The big question is whether the club management will be given the opportunity to prepare for the summer in relative peace. Kroes is not resigned to dismissal and wants an independent assessment from the stock market watchdog AFM. The Ajax association, major shareholder of the club with 73 percent of the shares, is still considering its position regarding the dismissal of Alex Kroes. As a player in the amateur branch and a former pupil from the youth academy, he has many friends there. A shareholders' meeting will follow soon at which the association, which deals with the appointment (and dismissal) of the supervisory board, may express its opinion on the matter.

Michael van Praag also knows: the mood within the club is largely determined by the sporting results. Rarely will a match between Feyenoord and Ajax have been played where less was at stake than in Sunday's edition. But the chairman of Ajax could use a victory.