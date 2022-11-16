John Heitinga will also be the trainer of Jong Ajax for the next 3.5 years. The contract of the former international has been extended by two years until the summer of 2025. Heitinga has been head coach of the U21 team since the 2021/2022 season.

Heitinga (39) went through the youth academy at Ajax and played seven seasons in the main force. After periods at Atlético Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha BSC, he returned to Amsterdam in 2015, where he ended his active career a year later. In addition, he also played 87 international matches. After he retired, he held various positions within the youth academy.

“This extension makes me proud and I am also happy with the confidence that the club has expressed in me”, Heitinga responds. ,,Every day I enjoy standing in front of the group of young Ajax talents. Together with my staff, we work daily on the process of preparing these young football players for the highest level.” See also US to send 45 tanks to Ukraine as part of new aid package

Technical manager Gerry Hamstra is full of praise for the development of Heitinga as a coach. ,,In addition to being a real Ajax player, he is a trainer with a lot of tactical and human insight. We are confident that he will continue to be of great value to the club in the years to come,” said Hamstra.

Heitinga will play for the last time with Jong Ajax on Thursday evening, until the short winter break starts due to the World Cup in Qatar. The U23 team is tenth in the Kitchen Champion Division.