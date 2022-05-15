Ajax has not been able to give the departing coach Erik ten Hag a victory as a parting gift in his last game for the club. Against Vitesse, Ajax’s players could no longer charge for a whole match for the duel without any importance (2-2).

Last Wednesday, the national title was already secured by the won home match against Heerenveen. And that was in retrospect a good thing for the team from Amsterdam. Vitesse-Ajax was estimated a few weeks ago as possibly crucial in the title race. With the result of Sunday afternoon, that could have had major consequences.

Due to the draw against Vitesse and missing great opportunities, another goal was not achieved on the lukewarm Sunday afternoon. The national champion wanted to achieve a season total of one hundred goals as fifteen times before in history. That didn’t work, Ajax got stuck at 98 goals.

Perhaps it was the legs that were heavy after last Wednesday’s championship festivities. The new manager of Manchester United Erik ten Hag tried to do everything on the side, he coached almost as fanatically as in all his previous 141 competition matches that he was on the side at Ajax. And it was not the fault of captain Dusan Tadic either. Fifteen minutes before the end, the never-failing Serb boosted his teammates again along the sidelines as if the title had yet to be won. It turned out not to be enough for a win. See also Putin's "best friend in Ukraine" arrested

© Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



Ten Hag gave some notable names a basic place, but not much. Jay Gorter made his Eredivisie debut for Ajax, as did substitute Anass Salah-Eddine. And Youri Regeer, Devyne Rensch, Liam van Gelderen also got playing time in the Gelredome where opponent Vitesse only fought for a favorable place in the play-offs for European football.

Brian Brobbey, one of the players Ajax hopes to be able to count on next season, opened the score after a nice assist from captain Dusan Tadic. The striker also had the 2-0 on the shoe just after the break, but Vitesse goalkeeper Schubert saved. After that, Vitesse, which mainly impressed in the Conference League this season, came back with two goals from Lois Openda, who scored six of the last nine Vitesse goals. Steven Berghuis as well as Dusan Tadic and Edson Alvarez saw a bet burst on the crossbar. A header from the same Edson Alvarez – who also recently scored against AZ and Heerenveen – prevented another defeat three minutes before the end. See also Corona rules broken: Scotland Yard imposes fines in the "Partygate" affair

And so Ten Hag barely played a draw in his last match as Ajax coach and he did not really close his successful reign in style. The successful coach who brought success to the club on even the highest European podium lost on Sunday afternoon to the same opponent where he lost his first match as Ajax coach. More than four years later, everything has changed in Amsterdam.

