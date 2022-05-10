Edwin van der Sar does not have a good word for the people who threatened mayor Femke Halsema of Amsterdam because the ceremony for a possible 36th national title of Ajax does not take place on the Museumplein.

“Of course I strongly disapprove of those insults and threats,” the general manager of the club from Amsterdam told ANP. ,,It doesn’t solve anything and it’s bad for the name of our club. But I think it’s really worthless, especially to our mayor.”

Halsema says on her Instagram account that she has been “buried” with threats and name-calling since the municipality of Amsterdam announced on Monday that any tribute to Ajax will not be held at the Museumplein. Due to a shortage of security guards, the municipality of Amsterdam thinks that a ceremony for about 100,000 people cannot be safely organized in the center of the city.

Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz (Justice and Security) is also not happy about the threats that Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema is facing.

“Why do you do such a thing”, Van der Sar wondered when he heard about the threats against Halsema. “She does her work for the city of Amsterdam in good conscience. I really don’t understand why people react like that. If we become champions, we prefer to celebrate it on the Museumplein, that should be clear. But she explained why that is not possible and we have to deal with that.”

Ajax is champion on Wednesday evening when it wins the home match against sc Heerenveen. If that succeeds, the players and members of the technical staff will only be honored in a sold-out Johan Cruijff ArenA shortly after the game.





Halsema brought Ajax’s tribute back to the Museumplein in 2019 after many years. The club from the capital was not honored for the national title last year because of corona. Ajax was also at the top in 2020 when the season was cut short without a champion.

The municipality of Amsterdam announced on Monday that it would prefer to pay tribute to Ajax on the Museumplein. But at major events, there must be one professional security guard for every 250 visitors. Given the turnout at previous ceremonies of the Amsterdam football club, which attracted 80,000 to 100,000 people, at least 320 security guards are needed.

Amsterdam has approached various security companies since the beginning of March, but the required number turned out to be unfeasible. “Visitors, including families with children, must be able to rely on the fact that a ceremony meets all requirements and is organized safely and responsibly,” the board of the capital said in a press release.