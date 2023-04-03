Ajax said goodbye to technical manager Gerry Hamstra (52) with immediate effect today. His departure had been in the air for two weeks. After Alfred Schreuder, Hamstra is the next victim of the disastrous season with the team from Amsterdam.

The technical manager took on a large part of the responsibility for Schreuder’s appointment and the failed transfer summer and indicated to the club management a few weeks ago that he would leave. His contract, which runs until the summer of 2024, has been terminated with immediate effect today.

Hamstra briefly explains his departure on the Ajax site: ,,It is my goal to become director of football and to bear all the responsibility that goes with it. I don’t have that option with Ajax. That is why I decided to leave early.”

General director Edwin van der Sar: ,,When Gerry joined Ajax, the goal was to take over some of Marc Overmars' tasks, including Ajax O23 and scouting. After Marc's departure, Gerry and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar were responsible for the technical management of the club. We told Gerry that we want to organize things differently. We understand his decision to leave."

After his departure as director of player policy at Heerenveen, Hamstra worked in Amsterdam for two years.