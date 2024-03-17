The man who affectionately caressed as a player at the Italian Genoa Hello Johnny was mentioned, stands in front of the dugout in the pouring rain at the Castle on Sunday afternoon, frowning. Sparta has just made it 1-0, Ajax's 71st goal conceded in all competitions this season, equaling a record from the 1950s. Ajax coach John van 't Schip takes a bottle of water, takes a sip and calmly puts it away. He wanted to help “the club” and “the boys”, Van 't Schip said when he stepped in as interim coach for the rest of the season at the end of October. The former Ajax player had to provide clarity. give players confidence. He stepped in at a low point. Ajax presented him a day after the defeat at PSV, which dropped the club to last place in the Eredivisie. The goal for this season, he emphasized: fifth place. The positive approach after another very difficult performance on Sunday at Sparta: due to the draw (2-2), Ajax has a slightly stronger hold on that place, because pursuers NEC and Go Ahead Eagles lost this weekend. Van 't Schip smiles cautiously at this observation – one of the few times this day. Although the play-offs for a European ticket, to be played after the regular season, remain a real possibility: if NEC wins the final of the KNVB Cup at the expense of Feyenoord, Ajax will also have to play play-offs if they achieve fifth place. . Carrying a black umbrella, Van 't Schip (60) entered the field at a quarter past four for a preliminary interview with rights holder ESPN. New general manager Alex Kroes is in office for the first time in the main stand. “Ajax must become Ajax again,” Kroes said on his first day at work on Friday. See also Athletics World Championships | The coach conjured an extra nail in the spikes - Karsten Warholm's shoes arouse great astonishment: "I've never seen anything like that" More compact football But for the time being the coach is deviating from the house style, the standard 4-3-3, with a lot of movement and creative wing attackers. Against the currently vulnerable Sparta, he also opts for a style of play with more defensive control, with five defenders and no classic wingers. Also read

On Sunday he stands in jeans and a blue track jacket, observing almost non-stop, sometimes chewing gum. Arms folded, upper body slightly bent. When he coaches, he usually does it individually towards players. He seems to shout at Kenneth Taylor, attacking left back, to move further inside, so that he creates space for the young left attacker Mika Godts, an 18-year-old Belgian who is making his starting debut and making many actions.

When Ramaj kicks a long ball to Godts, he immediately points out that the keeper should have played shorter to Taylor – you rarely see him do coaching beforehand. In his time as a player, Van 't Schip himself was a graceful right winger, now he is in the final phase explaining to the attacking right back Anton Gaaei where the spaces are on the flank. Every now and then he gestures that his defense should move, i.e. higher on the field. Although no one seems to see or hear the instructions – they only do it when captain Jordan Henderson gives the instructions in a loud noise.

Despite the field dominance and the built-in defensive certainties at Ajax, Sparta star Arno Verschueren is given plenty of space after half an hour. Through pass from left winger Koki Saito, midfielder Verschueren runs well, shot into the far corner: 1-0. The camera is immediately focused on director Alex Kroes, as it becomes increasingly dark above Rotterdam.

Van 't Schip looks up for a moment when it becomes 2-0 shortly after half-time. Another goal conceded from a standard situation, just like Thursday with Aston Villa's first goal – that was a corner. Now it is Pelle Clement who shoots hard after a short free kick, after which Verschueren thoughtfully taps in. It is always the same mistakes that break Ajax down, Van 't Schip acknowledges. Concentration, cleverness, perseverance – it's all so hard to find.

Although Ajax still fights for a draw, helped by Sparta, which backs away too far in the second half. After Chuba Akpom's 2-1, Van 't Schip points out that they must immediately take the ball to the center spot for the restart.

When the returning attacker Steven Bergwijn scored the equalizer shortly before the end, Van 't Schip reacted impassively. Once again Ajax ends a game with one man less: defender Ahmetcan Kaplan gets red for pulling down Charles-Andreas Brym who was on his way to the decisive goal.

With the failure of striker Brian Brobbey and Jordan Henderson, these are new problems for Van 't Schip. Eight more Eredivisie matches, provided Ajax does not have to play the play-offs. Van 't Schip is counting down, although he is happy that some players are returning after injuries. It seems impossible that he will continue after this season.