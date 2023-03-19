Ajax coach John Heitinga was critical of his team after the home defeat in the Classic against Feyenoord (2-3). “I’m cooking on the inside now,” Heitinga added ESPN . “We were sloppy on the ball and that takes a lot of energy.”

Heitinga won his first seven Eredivisie matches as coach of Ajax, but things went wrong against the rival. ,,We quickly fall behind, but we recover well in the first half with many good attacks”, said Heitinga. His team led 2-1 halfway.

In the second half, Ajax mainly had to leave the initiative to Feyenoord. ,,After the break you have to dare to step through, make it one-on-one on the field. Now you had phases when Feyenoord was on the ball a lot. I don't want to say it's fear, but then you have to win your personal duels," Heitinga said. ,,I have now seen the goals and we just don't do that well", the coach continued. ,,These are individual mistakes that are made. The 2-3 is a standard situation, but that ball should never be extended there at the first post. We have couples, but then you have to come for your husband."

Dusan Tadic. © Pro Shots / Show Dip



Tadic: ‘This is painful’

Dusan Tadic scored the second Ajax goal in the Classic against Feyenoord, but his club still lost. "We feel sad," said the captain of the team from Amsterdam ESPN. ,,When you lose such matches it is always difficult to say something in the dressing room. We have to look at ourselves," said Tadic. "We have to take responsibility. This is painful. We have to be big boys. I still believe in the championship, we still have eight games. But of course you have to keep believing in it." Due to the defeat in the Classic, Ajax is six points behind leader Feyenoord. Tadic saw that the Rotterdammers had the upper hand at times in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. ,,Feyenoord had some good moments at 2-1. Then they were stronger and made it 2-2. If we score with Kudus (great chance in the final phase, ed.) It becomes 3-2, then it is clearly a different game. But that's football. They had good moments, so did we. Their second goal killed us something, that was not necessary."

Steven Berghuis (l) in duel with Gernot Trauner. © ANP



Berghuis: ‘Credits to opponent’

Steven Berghuis saw that Ajax was having a hard time after the break. “We had good phases in the first half. You come back well, but then there is still a half to play,” said the attacking midfielder in front of the camera ESPN. “We started the second half a bit half-hearted. That gives fuel to Feyenoord. In the second half, Feyenoord played well with the backs on the inside. Then they make the 2-2 very quickly. You will notice trust with them, a little less with us. Then you think it will go to 2-2, but they take the win.” Berghuis, former player of Feyenoord, also had the compliments for his former employer. ,,Feyenoord is doing well, sometimes you have to give credit to the opponent. They’ve got it right.”

