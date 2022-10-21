With 23 years and a couple of tournaments at a very high level, for many, Kevin Álvarez is the best Mexican side of the moment. The young national has an outstanding ability to contribute to the attack of the Tuzos de Pachuca team and over time he has worked to polish his defensive shortcomings.
This situation leaves Kevin with many options to sneak into Gerardo Martino’s final list for the World Cup, an option that last year looked very difficult. In addition, his growth and improvement on the field of play have made the Pachuca defender closely followed by certain teams in Europe, with one main interested party.
Ajax would be closely following the evolution of Kevin Álvarez so far this semester and would be very satisfied with the results delivered by the Mexican. The Dutch outfit could consider making a formal bid for the national team after the World Cup as long as they keep up the pace. A couple of months ago, Tuzos and Ajax signed an agreement to work together at different levels, a fact that could work in favor of the footballer and considerably facilitate his transfer.
