Feyenoord became champion of the Netherlands, Xavi Simons and Anastasios Douvikas were crowned top scorers and David Hancko was voted best player of the season. After the play-offs for European football and promotion/relegation, the Dutch football season is finally over. Time to look back at your predictions for this season. Did the crystal ball of our readers speak the truth or did this season turn out to be very surprising in its course?

The question of the season: which club will be champion? 42 percent of our readers noted Ajax as champion, but nothing could be further from the truth. Feyenoord was on the Coolsingel with the scale and PSV also finished above the team from Amsterdam, who had their worst season since 2009 with a third place.



Poll Who will be champion of the Premier League? Ajax (42%)

A-Z (1%)

Feyenoord (26%)

PSV (28%)

FC Twente (2%)

FC Utrecht (1%)

Another club (1%)

FC Emmen, Excelsior and FC Volendam were promoted from the Kitchen Champion Division to the premier league last year and only FC Emmen may still be able to drop. And that while exactly 40 percent of you thought that FC Emmen would finish the highest of the three PhD candidates. However, that honor was for FC Volendam, which finished in fourteenth place with 36 points. Excelsior and FC Emmen followed in fifteenth and sixteenth place with 32 and 28 points respectively.



Poll Which promoted club will finish highest this season? FC Emmen (40%)

Excelsior (26%)

FC Volendam (33%)

With Brian Brobbey, Bas Dost, Santiago Giménez, Luuk de Jong and Jens Odgaard, ‘new’ goal thieves arrived at Ajax, FC Utrecht, Feyenoord, PSV and AZ last year. In the end, PSV and FC Utrecht delivered the top scorers, but those were Xavi Simons and Anatasios Douvikas and not Dost and De Jong. The latter was most often tipped in our poll as the new striker with the most goals. Behind Simons, Douvikas and also Sydney van Hooijdonk, Giménez finished highest of this list. The Feyenoord striker scored 15 goals in his debut season. De Jong (14 goals) and Brobbey (13 goals) followed closely behind. Dost and Odgaard ended the season just short of double digits with both 9 goals.



Poll Which new striker has scored the most goals this season? (1) Brian Brobbey (Ajax) (22%)

Bas Dost (FC Utrecht) (7%)

Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord) (27%)

Luuk de Jong (PSV) (43%)

Jens Odgaard (AZ) (1%)

The Classic was also a brotherly quarrel between Jurriën and Quinten Timber this season. Unfortunately for Quinten, he only participated in one of the three Classics this season due to an injury. That was as a substitute at the 1-1 in De Kuip in January. In Feyenoord's first victory in the Johan Cruijff Arena since 2005 (2-3) and Ajax's victory in the semi-finals of the TOTO KNVB cup tournament (1-2), only Jurriën was on the field. Including the cup, the results in the Classic were therefore nicely distributed this season: one win for Ajax, one for Feyenoord and one draw.



Poll Who will win the most Classics this season? Jurrien Timber (Ajax) (52%)

Quinten Timber (Feyenoord) (31%)

Both equally (17%)

New strikers not only arrived at the top clubs last year. You had by far the highest expectations of Yilmaz from the five Reda Kharchouch (Excelsior), Tobias Lauritsen (Sparta), Finn Stokkers (Go Ahead Eagles), Burak Yilmaz (Fortuna Sittard) and Richairo Zivkovic (FC Emmen). Although he scored nine times for the Limburgers, it was not a dream marriage between Fortuna and Yilmaz, who recently announced his retirement as a professional football player. In the end, 10 percent of the voters were right: Lauritsen scored twelve goals for Sparta in the premier league this season. Kharchouch got stuck on two goals, Stokkers on three and Zivkovic on five.



Poll Which new striker has scored the most goals this season? (2) Rheda Kharchouch (Excelsior) (10%)

Tobias Lauritsen (Sparta) (10%)

Finn Stokkers (Go Ahead Eagles) (9%)

Burak Yilmaz (Fortuna Sittard) (51%)

Richairo Zivkovic (FC Emmen) (20%)

With Thomas Letsch and Frank Wormuth, two German trainers started the last premier league season. Vitesse finished in tenth place, eight places higher than relegated FC Groningen, but Letsch already left for VfL Bochum in September, while Wormuth was fired in November.



Poll Which German trainer will finish highest with his club this season? Thomas Letsch (Vitesse) (53%)

Frank Wormuth (FC Groningen) (47%)

With Ryan Flamingo, Jacob Rasmussen and Mees de Wit, the beautiful bird names flew around our ears this premier league season. However, it was Flamingo that got the most wings. The twenty-year-old defender only missed one match at Vitesse and thus trumped Rasmussen and De Wit. Rasmussen may have become champion with Feyenoord, but he contributed to this in only ten Eredivisie games. De Wit played 22 games for AZ.



Poll Which acquisition will get wings this season and play the most Premier League games? Ryan Flamingo (Vitesse) (15%)

Jacob Rasmussen (Feyenoord) (54%)

Mees de Wit (AZ) (32%)

With the arrival of Burak Yilmaz, Fortuna Sittard showed itself very ambitious at the start of the season, but as 91 percent of you already predicted: the arrival of the Turkish super striker did not result in a ticket for the European play-offs. Fortuna had to make do with place 13 in the ranking.



Poll Will the ambitious Fortuna Sittard qualify for the European play-offs?

Another correct prediction. No fewer than 29 percent of voters predicted Alfred Schreuder’s dismissal at Ajax. And that came. After the 1-1 against FC Volendam, in the Johan Cruijff Arena, Schreuder had to pack his bags. Ajax failed to win no fewer than seven Eredivisie matches in a row, after which John Heitinga took over. Yet three other ‘new coaches’ also did not make it to the end of the season. Frank Wormuth was fired in November, Ruud van Nistelrooij left PSV himself one game before the end and the marriage between Henk Fraser and FC Utrecht ended in December after a scuffle with Amin Younes. Only René Hake (Go Ahead Eagles) and Kees van Wonderen (SC Heerenveen) are still at their posts. See also Britain | War veterans criticized Prince Harry, who said he had killed 25 Taliban in Afghanistan



Poll Which of these new coaches will be fired this season? Alfred Schreuder (Ajax) (29%)

Rene Hake (Go Ahead Eagles) (17%)

Frank Wormuth (FC Groningen) (5%)

Kees van Wonderen (SC Heerenveen) (3%)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (PSV) (6%)

Henk Fraser (FC Utrecht) (5%)

None of these trainers are fired (36%)

As said: it was not Ajax’s season. And that can also be said of Steven Bergwijn, who was predicted as the club’s top scorer by 41 percent of the voters. Bergwijn scored 12 times this season, one less than Ajax’s club top scorer Brian Brobbey. Dusan Tadic scored 11 goals.



Poll Who will be club top scorer at Ajax? Anthony (4%)

Steven Berghuis (4%)

Steven Bergwijn (41%)

Brian Brobbey (25%)

Davy Klaassen (2%)

Lorenzo Lucca (4%)

Dusan Tadic (19%)

Feyenoord became champion, Sparta surprised with sixth place and Excelsior maintained itself, as said, in the premier league. In short: next year there will again be four Rotterdam derbies to admire in the premier league. Something more than half of you didn’t expect.



Poll Will all Rotterdam clubs still play in the Eredivisie next season?

The battle of the Oussamas has been won by Tannane this season. He scored six goals for NEC while Idrissi scored four for Feyenoord. Mimoun Mahi left FC Utrecht for Cambuur in the winter. There he scored his only goal of the season.



Poll Which (former) international from Morocco will score the most goals this season? Oussama Idrissi (Feyenoord) (57%)

Mimoun Mahi (FC Utrecht) (14%)

Oussama Tannane (NEC) (30%)

Daley Blind, Jordy Clasie, Jonathan de Guzmán and Bruno Martins Indi are not known for their goals and that was also apparent this season. Blind did not score for Ajax before he left for Bayern Munich, Martins Indi was absent from AZ for almost the entire season due to injuries and did not score either. Clasie and De Guzman did score. Clasie three times for AZ, De Guzman twice for Sparta. And so 25 percent of the voters were right.



Poll Which player, who played with the Orange at the 2014 World Cup, will score the most goals this season? Daley Blind (Ajax) (22%)

Jordy Clasie (AZ) (25%)

Jonathan de Guzman (Sparta) (47%)

Bruno Martins Indi (AZ) (6%)

Robert Mühren’s figures were not as impressive as his figures in the Kitchen Champion Division this season, but he did score five goals more than fellow striker Henk Veerman. Again a good prediction for more than half of our readers.



Poll Which FC Volendam striker will score the most this season? Robert Muhren (57%)

Henk Veerman (43%)

In terms of yellow cards, nobody matched Ajax player Edson Álvarez (11) this season, but as 32 percent of you already predicted, RKC captain Michiel Kramer came closest with six yellow cards. Matús Bero also picked up six yellow cards. Sven van Beek was injured halfway through the season and until then picked up two yellow cards, Nick Viergever took only one yellow card and Sparta captain Adil Auassar kept it clean this season with zero yellow cards. However, he received a red card and three match suspension after an elbow to Sean Klaiber…



Poll Which of these captains will get the most yellow cards this season? Adil Auassar (Sparta) (18%)

Sven van Beek (SC Heerenveen) (28%)

Matús Bero (Vitesse) (9%)

Michiel Kramer (RKC Waalwijk) (32%)

Nick Viergever (FC Utrecht) (13%)

Justin Bijlow, Jasper Cillessen or Remko Pasveer: who would keep at the World Cup in Qatar? Here we put our hand in our bosom. Even we did not see it coming last summer that Andries Noppert would become the new Orange keeper.



Poll Which Eredivisie goalkeeper will be under the bar with the Orange at the World Cup in Qatar? Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) (75%)

Jasper Cillessen (NEC) (16%)

Remko Pasveer (Ajax) (9%)

FC Twente had a very strong season with Vaclav Cerny as the star (13 goals). No less than 70 percent of you predicted that Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Michel Vlap and Stem Steijn would jointly score more than 25 goals for Ron Jans’ team, but that didn’t work out. Van Wolfswinkel scored ten times, Vlap three times and Steijn six times: nineteen goals in total.



Poll Will Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Michel Vlap and Sem Steijn together score at least 25 premier league goals for FC Twente?

And finally a look at the wing strobes of RKC Waalwijk: Zakaria Bakkali and Florian Jozefzoon. Bakkali scored three goals and Jozefzoon five, but who was the best declarant for fellow attacker Kramer? The RKC captain scored twelve goals this season, but that was not necessarily due to Bakkali and Jozefzoon. Bakkali scored no assists at all this season and Jozefzoon three, one of which was on Kramer.



Poll Which wing attacker of RKC Waalwijk provides the most assists on captain Michiel Kramer? Zakaria Bakkali (52%)

Florian Jozefzoon (48%)