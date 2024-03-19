An hour before the start of the quarter-final match against Chelsea, expectant buzz rises from the Johan Cruijff Arena. Only pockets of fans fill the stands, but when the Ajax Women players enter the field for the warm-up, their enthusiastic shouts drown out the music.

The audience, which largely consists of parents with teenage daughters, will make itself heard during the match. With every attempt at an Ajax attack and with every Amsterdam ball conquest, the throats scream hoarse. When the video referee approves Lauren James' opening goal for Chelsea in the twentieth minute, it doesn't even spoil the fun for the Ajax fans: a little later the wave through the stadium.

Just before half time, the stadium falls silent for a moment when Chelsea midfielder Sjoeke Nüsken makes it 0-2.

In any case, it is a historic evening. This season, Ajax was the first Dutch club to qualify for the main tournament of the Women's Champions League, the only European women's club tournament since 2009. Subsequently, Suzanne Bakker's young team, against all expectations, also reached the knockout phase of the tournament. In the group with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and AS Roma, Ajax finished second behind PSG.

History is also being written in the stands with almost 36,000 visitors. Never before have so many people attended a women's football match in the Netherlands. With the matches in the Johan Cruijff Arena, Ajax has managed to tap into a whole new audience – it also helped that UEFA had set the kick-off on Tuesday at 6.45 pm and not at 9 pm like two of the three group matches, a better time for younger visitors.

“We delivered a top performance. People want to be there,” Ajax coach Suzanne Bakker said at the press conference before the match. “People come to a party.”

Bakker's team had won all three home games in the group stage, which had resulted in euphoric, emotional scenes time and time again. Against the Italian champion AS Roma, Ajax secured a place among the best eight clubs in Europe with a 2-1 victory at the end of January.

There was no celebration on the field this time: Bakker's team had no chance against Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

Ajax had to do without captain Sherida Spitse. She was decisive against Roma with a corner kick that led to the victory through an own goal just before the end. But Spitse also received a suspension that match, which meant she had to watch the first match of the diptych with Chelsea from the sidelines. Yet the audience was able to cheer for the figurehead of women's football. At half-time, she was recognized by Daphne Koster, Ajax women's football manager, because she had recently reached the milestone of a hundred games for Ajax. Spitse took the opportunity to excite the audience once again: “Happy gas for 45 minutes!”

To no avail, Ajax could no longer make things really difficult for Chelsea in the second half. The crowd slowly fell silent and Chelsea, supported by the lead, turned out to be technically and physically too big, no matter what Ajax tried.

The loss of the experienced Spitse made itself felt. She is the absolute leader of Ajax Women, and the only player who can rely on international experience in a team with otherwise only young players. In the previous European matches this season she set the pace and knew exactly what the young team needed in which part of the match.

Bakker, who was told during the winter break that her contract would not be extended after this season, posted Isa Kardinaal as Spitse's replacement next to Kay-lee de Sanders in the center of the defense, and Nadine Noordam replaced her as captain. They had to help the team to keep the spaces small defensively and not allow the London key players to have much of the ball, that was the motto beforehand.

In the end, Chelsea created quite a few big chances, through combination play through the middle and over the flanks. Chelsea had more possession of the ball and let Ajax chase the ball. Eight minutes before the end, Nüsken made it 0-3 with a header.

Pinpricks

Ajax had to make do with pinpricks from a distance. Through good pressure from striker Romeé Leuchter on Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton and sporadic outbreaks after interceptions, the home club created a limited number of chances. Leuchter was the Ajax player who came closest to a goal with an early long shot that hit the post.

Chelsea's selection, with many top players, has much more quality than Ajax, which mainly has to make do with young, talented players. In the second half, Emma Hayes' team could have easily gone further.

Next Wednesday Ajax will play the second match at Stamford Bridge in London. Then captain Spitse will be back, but Ajax will have to miss the creative input of Lily Yohannes in midfield. A yellow card for a late tackle in the first half costs her the return. Ajax faces a monster task in London and seems to be heading for elimination in the quarter-finals after a special European campaign.

Dejected, the Ajax players thank the audience. Despite the defeat, the fans rewarded with ovational applause. The jostling young supporters ultimately put a smile on the faces of the Ajax players. They end the evening by signing autographs and taking selfies.

