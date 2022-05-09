If Ajax becomes national champion on Wednesday, a ceremony will immediately follow in the Johan Cruijff Arena. According to the municipality, a celebration elsewhere, such as the Museumplein, is not possible due to the large national shortage of security guards.

Ajax can become champion for the 36th time on Wednesday. In a win at home against SC Heerenveen, the team from Amsterdam can no longer be traced by the closest attacker PSV.

“Both the Amsterdam triangle (municipality, Public Prosecution Service, police) and Ajax would have preferred to organize the ceremony again on the Museumplein, especially after the successful event in 2019 and the disappearance of the corona measures,” the statement reads. “However, a celebration in public space is not possible due to the large shortage of security personnel.”



Hopefully this is a one-off and the Municipality of Amsterdam will have its personnel policy in order next time. Fabian Nagtzaam

“That is deeply and deeply sad,” says director Fabian Nagtzaam. “Hopefully this will be a one-off and the municipality of Amsterdam will have its personnel policy in order next time. It’s a real shame,” says Nagtzaam. “The last ceremony in 2019 went great, except for that one can that was thrown at the mayor.”

,,There were more than 100,000 people on the Museumplein, who, just like our players, went completely crazy. Ceremonies also often attract a nice crowd. You see many parents and children. Now there is only a celebration in the Johan Cruijff ArenA if it ends well for us against Heerenveen on Wednesday. Hopefully that will be a very nice tribute, because that is what our players and supporters deserve.”