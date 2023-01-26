Ajax drew 1-1 against FC Volendam on Thursday evening. In the Johan Cruijff Arena, the visitors took the lead thanks to a goal from defender Damon Mirani, after which Mohammed Kudus equalized ten minutes before the end. For Ajax it is the seventh competition match in a row in which it does not manage to win.

Ajax supporters waved white handkerchiefs in the fifth minute out of dissatisfaction with the game and the results of the last few weeks. The hard core of the club sang about the departure of trainer Alfred Schreuder, who is held responsible for the disappointing series.

In the first half, Ajax dominated on FC Volendam’s half, but the reigning national champion failed to create a large number of chances. Midfielder Edson Álvarez (header) and Davy Klaassen (from a scrimmage) came closest to scoring.

goals

It was Volendam, number seventeen in the ranking before the match, that surprisingly scored the first goal fifteen minutes after the break. At that moment, Ajax seemed to get into the match better. In a spare moment in the half of the team from Amsterdam, former Ajax player Carel Eiting gave a cross from a free kick, which was headed in by Mirani.

Substitutes Lorenzo Lucca and Mohammed Kudus save a point for Ajax ten minutes before the end. Lucca headed a free kick from Kenneth Taylor to the Ghanaian midfielder, who shot the ball behind goalkeeper Filip Stankovic from close range.

Due to the draw, Ajax is now fifth, seven points behind leader Feyenoord. Volendam passes FC Groningen in the ranking and is sixteenth.