After the numerous accusations of sexual abuse leveled against Ajax and Prok In an Instagram profile, the rappers have decided to counterattack judicially with lawsuits “for everyone”, as Ayax announced in a video broadcast on the same social network.

“Family, I make this video for the majority of people, who have not heard anything about this matter,” begins the Granada rapper. « I want to explain to you how it goes: we are the plaintiffs, not the defendants. To date, after a month and a half, no complaint has been filed against us in any court in Spain. Which I think speaks for itself. I make this video to tell you that we have taken legal action, specifically against the person who published the first false, unverified testimony, and who is also doing it for profit, and against the page that echoed it, where Anonymous testimonies began to be uploaded, which could have been written by anyone, and honestly, after a month and a half in which no one has come forward or given their name, I think it is evident.

The rapper also speaks “about the media that have published this news without verification”, and asks that now “journalists make sure that this appears on each of the TVs and newspapers that have defamed us.”

The artist continues his plea by asking that there be “a very important debate in society about the term presumption of guilt, a term that I just invented because this is unprecedented.” Ajax assures that “for a part of the people”, he and his brother are “guilty from day one, guilty until proven otherwise, that is, the world turned upside down.” And he says he is “very disappointed” with the lack of support from certain people, “people in the sector who have acted and spoken too quicklyand that they have not had critical capacity and in my opinion have been very immature, to put it mildly. The rest have waited, as is normal, to see what was behind all this, before judging or pointing fingers at anyone. “It’s very disappointing.”









Ajax ends his statement by announcing that “until the time comes for the trial, and for us to be compensated, and for everything that has to happen, the compensations that will have to be paid to usand everything they have to compensate us for, there is not much more to talk about here. So until that happens, we should emphasize again that we have complaints after a month and a half, but that we have decided to sue everyone. And nothing, until this topic is talked about again and things happen, I’m going to go on vacation, again, because I deserve it. And we will continue making music.

The accusations against Ayax and Prok became public a little over a month ago, when more than 60 girls – some even before reaching the age of majority – already contributed their stories to an Instagram profile (@denunciasgranada) created specifically for them. The testimonies speak of mistreatment, sexual abuse and even a rape by these two twin brothers, and they often coincide in drug consumption.

They responded by giving their version of the events on their social networks through a comprehensive statement, which assured that they are being defamed “without any limit” with “very big nonsense.” «People who have known us for more than 10 years know what kind of people we are. “We are good people and committed to all social causes, without exception.” In that sense, they assured that these accusations have been coming since 2015 as “an attack not only on us, but also on our work, our projects, our dreams,” and they criticized that “a person can be defamed in the most absolute way.” anonymity, without evidence and without filing any complaint” and that they will try to “find the people behind everything” and “set a precedent.”

As a result of these accusations, the duo has lost their management agency and the album they had prepared to release has been paralyzed, among other things because, as ABC has learned; It contained a series of collaborations with artists who no longer want to be participants in the project due to this serious controversy. Additionally, his 2025 tour is hanging in the balance following the cancellation of his Wizink Center concert on March 28 by the promoter.