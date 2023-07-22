with pollAjax and Fulham have reached an agreement about a transfer from Calvin Bassey. The transfer fee for the Nigerian defender can exceed twenty million euros. However, the defender’s management is angry with the agreement between the clubs.

Earlier this site reported that Bassey wants revenge and that he wants to take his chance in Amsterdam, where he was presented last summer as a purchase of 23 million euros. The defender, taken over from the Scottish Rangers, does not want to budge, according to his management. The next few days will show whether there will actually be a transfer.

Bassey came to Amsterdam with high expectations because of his transfer fee, where he had to take the place of Lisandro Martínez who had left for Manchester United. Bassey received a red card during his debut match in the Johan Cruijff Scale against PSV and could not distinguish himself on the ball in the following months. The left leg lost his starting spot to seventeen-year-old Jorrel Hato in the last months of the season.



Ultimately, the defender, who played in Leicester City’s youth academy, made 38 appearances in the main squad last season. Despite his disappointing debut year, Bassey is still in good shape in the Premier League. Fulham finished tenth in the Premier League last season and sees the desired reinforcement in the Ajax player.

Timber and Tadic

The defender would be the third top earner to leave Ajax this summer. Earlier, captain Dusan Tadic left for the Turkish Fenerbahce on a free transfer and defender Jurriën Timber opted for a dream transfer to Arsenal. Coach Maurice Steijn has so far welcomed midfielders Branco van den Boomen (Toulouse) and Benjamin Tahirovic (AS Roma).

Ajax will practice against RSC Anderlecht today at 1.30 pm. The team from Amsterdam will open the Eredivisie season against Heracles on August 12 and will play in the preliminary round of the Europa League before that. The opponent for this is not yet known.

