Davy Klaassen’s transfer to Ajax Amsterdam is getting closer. According to the Telegraaf has the SV Werder Bremen received a third offer for the service provider on Friday after the Hanseatic League rejected a second offer for Klaassen on Wednesday.
Accordingly, an agreement is likely by the time the transfer is completed. Klaassen has clearly communicated his transfer request to the Bremen club management, Werder is also dependent on a transfer due to the outstanding departure of Milot Rashica.
Loud image Ajax Werder initially offered only seven million euros as a transfer fee, another five million euros were offered as possible bonus payments. The second offer also amounted to a total of 12 million euros, but now nine million euros were offered as a fixed transfer.
It is still unclear what sums the Dutch are offering as part of the third offer. Werder is hoping for 15 million euros in order to fully recover the purchase price paid to Everton at the time. Then maybe some money would be left over to replace the 27-year-old midfielder.
