Ajax does not go by the number of infections within selection and staff. It is clear that, in contrast to New Year’s Day, when the medical staff did not record any positive tests, not all players and staff members who traveled along in Quinta do Lago tested negative on the second training day. Ajax has immediately placed that person(s) in isolation.
A day later, during the Wednesday session, almost all players were on the field. The only roster missing was Dane Victor Jensen. It is still unclear whether his absence is related to the virus or a (minor) injury. Ajax players and staff members sleep separately and also dine in small groups. In addition, the players are constantly tested.
