In the city of Bodø in the north of Norway, just above the Arctic Circle, Ajax played one of the most wonderful European matches in club history on Thursday. Thanks to the excellent goalkeeper Diant Ramaj and due to the many missed chances of FK Bodø/Glimt, Ajax escaped a demasqué. They won 2-1 in extra time and thus qualified for the eighth finals of the Conference League.

Ajax stands for attacking, creative, dominant, attractive and dynamic football, as was heard last Sunday in a video of the club during half-time in the home game against NEC. After that match, coach John van 't Schip already hinted that – given the difficult phase the team is in – they might opt ​​for a different battle plan. Read: more defensive.

Ajax did this to an extreme extent on Thursday on the artificial grass in the Aspmyra Stadium, where the 8,000 spectators participated enthusiastically under their mostly yellow hats. He lets the midfield play “a bit more compactly”, Van 't Schip said cautiously to ESPN beforehand. They will let Bodø/Glimt have the ball more often. In his view, that is the lesson of the home game, which barely ended in a draw last week after being 2-0 behind. The Norwegians were very dangerous in the transition, “we want to prevent that.”

Minimalist football

Rarely will Ajax have adapted so much to an opponent who is smaller in everything – in prestige, history and in terms of trophy cabinet. The team completely collapses, with controlling midfielders Branco van den Boomen and Benjamin Tahirovic playing just in front of the central defenders. By barely giving away space, Ajax hopes to disrupt the fluid, attacking play of Bodø/Glimt under coach Kjetil Knutsen.

This creates a curious match, in which Ajax (196 million euros in turnover) tries to outwit the brave Bodø/Glimt (12 million euros in turnover) with minimalist football. It says everything about the state of the current, shaky selection. “It is not an Ajax-quality team,” Van 't Schip said last Sunday.

Bodø/Glimt pushes from the start, gets big chances. Long shot from Hakon Evjen after a few minutes, goalkeeper Ramaj taps just wide. And after fifteen minutes, back Fredrik Bjorkan comes through on the left, passes to Ulrik Saltnes, who can head in freely – Borna Sosa and Jorrel Hato just watch. The injured Jordan Henderson sees it all happen, in the stands next to player supervisor Herman Pinkster.

The home team is happily tapping away, while Ajax often loses the ball after two or three passes. After twenty minutes of football, they only have 30 percent possession of the ball – unprecedented for Ajax, which has a tradition of creating opportunities through positional play. Only after about 25 minutes does Ajax come close to the enemy goal for the first time.

And suddenly it is 0-1 not much later, completely against the odds. Ajax puts good pressure on a throw-in from Bodø/Glimt, striker Brian Brobbey plays the ball and it lands perfectly at the feet of captain Steven Berghuis. He shoots hard and beautifully on the first goal attempt. The 404 Ajax fans cheer up – the long trip was not in vain.

A turbulent, chaotic phase begins immediately after rest. After the intervention of the video referee, there was a red card for the uncertainly operating defender Josip Sutalo for clumsily tapping down the Evjen who had broken through. Shortly afterwards, a ball is cleared off the line by left back Borna Sosa, after a graceful ball behind the supporting leg of Albert Gronbaek, who scored two goals in Amsterdam last week.

Second yellow card

Ajax escapes from a corner from Bodø/Glimt, when a ball hits Sosa's right arm. A penalty and another red card looms. But Greek referee Tasos Sidiropoulos gives a free kick to Ajax, because defender Brede Moe interfered with goalkeeper Ramaj. And Ajax then also gets away well when first Patrick Berg and three minutes later Jens Petter Hauge shoot on the crossbar.

Gronbaek, one of the standouts at Bodø/Glimt, pushes a little too hard on Tahirovic and has to leave the field with his second yellow card. With ten against ten, Bodø/Glimt managed to make it 1-1 ten minutes before the end. Berg shoots from distance, via the inside of the post. Ramaj can't reach it this time. Right, just like in Amsterdam, so extension.

This is where Bodø/Glimt is more dangerous. But Chuba Akpom, who came on for Brobbey, still gets a big chance. From the resulting corner, the criticized substitute Kenneth Taylor (passed on Thursday) gets the ball. He just hits the target, from a distance. A fist bump with Van 't Schip, in his dark winter coat. In the final minute Berg shoots the crossbar. But it remains 1-2. Ajax is through.