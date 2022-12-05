The World Cup has been a disaster for the Mexican team. After three days, El Tri has been eliminated from Qatar 2022, a result that represents the worst participation of Mexico in the last 30 years and that for the moment has meant the departure of Gerardo Martino from the national squad since neither the coach nor the Mexican Federation de Fútbol considered a future together.
Within the nightmare that the national team has experienced in recent weeks, the Mexican team had at least one piece of good news during the competition itself that has a name and surname. Luis Chavez. The Pachuca midfielder played every minute with the Mexican National Team and did so at a very high level, being for many the best soccer player in El Tri and by far, a fact that today has him very close to Europe where his destiny would be in the Netherlands.
According to information from KeryNews, contacts between Pachuca and Ajax, clubs that also have excellent sports relations, have begun. The current Eredivise champion team has followed Chávez’s performance last year and after what was shown by the player in Qatar 2022 they would have decided to present a formal formal request for his transfer, surpassing the other great interest in the Mexican, Porto. The source assures that this week will be key for the transfer of Luis to progress positively, however, all parties are in the best position to close the transfer.
