Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

The horse “Ajaj” Lias Racing, belonging to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, broke the record time for a distance of 3200 meters, in the first round of the Al Ain Marathon.

This achievement came during the seventh ceremony of the Al Ain Racecourse, which consisted of 7 runs, all of which were dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, under the auspices of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival, and a number of national companies and institutions.

Yas horses crowned the Marathon (from the source)

Agag won, under the supervision of Jean de Roual, and led by Richard Mullen, in the race that was held under the auspices of the Department of Culture and Tourism, recording the new time of 3:48:03 minutes.

Coach Ahmed Al Muhairbi scored a double, which came through “Marmar” by Muhammad Ahmad Khalifa Al Youssef, and Fabrice Veron led, in the first half for a distance of 1600 meters, for the title of Popularity of Rawda, sponsored by Areej Princesses, and the Mahra scored a time of 1:52:56 minutes.

Al-Muhairbi’s second victory came through “Ulysse” by Al-Rahmani for racing, led by Fernando Jara, in the third half of 1800 meters, for the Al Muwaiji title, sponsored by Al Masoud Motors – Nissan, and the champion scored 2:05:11 minutes.

Coach Ibrahim Al-Hadrami achieved his double, through the skilled “Jude” by Saud Ali Al-Dhaheri, and the leadership of Ashtiban Mazur, in the second half, for a distance of 1600 meters, at the Marakhaniya title, sponsored by Emirates Airlines, and recorded 1:50:40 minutes.

The second victory for Al-Hadrami came through “Arif” of the Omani Royal Cavalry, led by Ashtiban Mazur, a “double”, in the sixth game for a distance of 1000 meters, for the title of Jabal Hafeet, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the champion scored 1:04:32 minutes.

The horse “Hazeem Thunder” by Hassan Saleh Al Hammadi, under the supervision of Ahmed Al-Shumaili, and the leadership of Fabrice Veron, a “double”, scored a remarkable victory in the fifth game for a distance of 1400 meters, for the title of the Al Wathba Stallions Cup, sponsored by National Feed, and the champion scored a time of 1:34:96 minutes .

“Ishaar” won the victory for Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah, under the supervision of Ernst Ortel, and led by Sandro Paiva, in the fourth game, for a distance of 2000 meters, for the Treasury title under the auspices of the National Archives, recording 2:20:04 minutes.

Lara Sawaya thanked and appreciated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his unlimited support for the festival, which represents a unique sporting event among all the different sporting events, and is full of many competitions, championships and events.

She added: “This great support was evident today under the auspices of the 7 rounds of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed International Racing Festival, and I thanked the sponsors, partners, supporters, agencies and media institutions for their constant support and effective and influential participation in the success of all events.

The race witnessed the crowning of the winners Mohammed Rashid Al Naseri, Director General of Al Ain Club, Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ali Al Mulla, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Areej Princesses, Saeed Khalifa Suleiman, representative of Emirates Airlines, Saeed Al Muhairi, representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Saeed Al Dhaheri as the representative Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.