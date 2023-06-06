The French football match of AC Ajaccio against Olympique Marseille was overshadowed on Saturday by an incident in the stands. Supporters of the Corsican club attacked 8-year-old Marseille fan Kenzo, who has a terminal brain tumour, and burned his shirt. The home club strongly condemned the ‘regrettable’ incident. French President Macron calls it “unacceptable”.

