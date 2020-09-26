In front of the fronde of restaurateurs, the Minister of Health announced a delay. From now on, only establishments in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône) will be affected by a renewable seven-day closure, and the measure will not finally take effect until Sunday evening. Despite the reprieve, restaurant owners remain worried, like Jérémy Despieds. “Of course it’s better a week than 15 days, but what makes us bitch is that it is not justified”, he explains.

“Seven days is already good. After that it becomes complicated to manage. Between the stock, the schedules, the things to do, we do not really know on which foot to dance”, worries for his part the waiter of a café in Marseille. In 15 other municipalities in Bouches-du-Rhône where the incidence rate is lower, establishments may remain open until 10 p.m.