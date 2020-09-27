In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), some customers absolutely want to go to bars and restaurants before closing on Sunday September 27. From midnight, establishments will have to close for a period of fifteen days reassessed after a week, in Aix-en-Provence as in Marseille, placed in “maximum alert zone” for the circulation of the coronavirus. “It will represent four people on short-time work, 70% less”, laments the manager of a Marseille bar.

Some organize themselves by setting up, for example, a take-out counter, authorized by the decree. In Marseille, however, the decision is still struggling to pass. Some are tempted to defy the ban. “I’m going to close. On the other hand, if it’s more than seven-eight days, I’ll reopen the bar”, assures a restorer. Offenders are liable to a fine, the amount of which has not yet been specified by the Bouches-du-Rhône prefecture.