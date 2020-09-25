Restaurant owners and bar owners gathered on Friday September 25 in front of the commercial court in Aix-en-Provence (Bouches-du-Rhône) to protest against the new restrictive measures announced by the Minister of Health.“It’s the last straw. We leave the supermarkets open […] and we, who are relatively correct with both our clients and us, are prevented from working “, comments a protester. Like her, many do not wish to close their establishment on Saturday, September 26, a measure imposed by the executive. Besides the financial loss, the waste of food also worries the managers of establishments. Renaud Muselier, LR president of the region, has taken legal action. He was applauded by the demonstrators.

While “the wind of anger roars”, as indicated by Noémie Dahan, live from Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), the Minister of Health will visit the hospital of La Timone on Friday, September 25. Some restaurateurs told the reporter that they would not close their doors. “They are based on the closing decree”However, this decree has not yet been published, and it can only be applied 24 hours after its publication. The ville de Marseille supports the demonstrators and ensures that the municipal police will not punish the owners of bars and restaurants which will remain open.

