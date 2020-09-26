In Aix-en-Provence and Marseille, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, restaurateurs and cafetiers have obtained a twenty-four hour delay before closing their establishments on Sunday, September 27. This respite allows them to sell their stocks, but the reprieve is far from calming the anger of some. “I’m losing my job, we’re cutting us off“, explains one of them.

Bars and restaurants will have to remain closed for two weeks, an unfair measure for the manager of a bar: “It’s not normal, how can we imagine that we have to close as well as in Aix, while around, everything is open until midnight“She is indignant. A reassessment will take place in a week, to find out whether they should remain closed. For restaurateurs, the financial losses are already very heavy.

