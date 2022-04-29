The journey of Aiways U6ion, the concept SUV coupé of the Chinese brand that will touch various Italian cities during the European tour, until it concludes its traveling catwalk on May 19 in Verona. After Belgium and Germany it will be Italy’s turn, with 14 appointments at a series of dealerships selected by the Koelliker Group to show the public the prototype that anticipates the new Aiways U6 model arriving on the European market by the end of the year.

The concept U6ion it is characterized by sporty lines and a muscular design, with dynamic and soft lines that marry aerodynamic research aimed at maximizing autonomy. The styling is that of a fastback, with the slim C-pillar offering a bright interior. The car body widens towards the rear, thus giving an important presence on the road while in the front the sharp bumper stands out with the appropriate aerodynamic appendages. The optical signature is also distinctive, with the LED headlights displaying a unique design, integrated with the DLRs and turn signals for a lighting system that has a strong visual impact. To cool the braking system, a vent was then provided to convey the air flows. At the rear, on the other hand, the lines follow the sporty inspiration of the front, with the moldings pursuing the search for the best aerodynamic harmony. The wheel arches embrace tires that mount 21 ”two-tone wheels with a distinctive design. Inside the cockpit, on the other hand, we find a multifunction steering wheel with square lines while the gear selector lever is inspired by that of a yacht. The sports seats then integrate lanyard handles. The technological vocation is underlined by the 7-inch floating console that houses the instrument panel.

The Italian tour will start as mentioned in Monza and will also touch Cuneo (3 May), Turin (4 May), Parma (5 May), Modena (6/05), Bari (7/05), Civitanova Marche (8/05) , Rimini (9/05), Bergamo (10/05), Brescia (11/05), Pordenone (12/05), Treviso (13/05) and finally a double stage in Verona (14/04), with epilogue toAutomotive Dealer Day from 17 to 19 May.