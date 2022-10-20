The presence in Europe of Aiways in Europe. The Chinese brand specialized in electric mobility has in fact unveiled the series version of U6, the new SUV coupé of the Shanghai brand that will join the U5 already present on the roads of the Old Continent and also in Italy. The prices for our market have not yet been disclosed but it is assumed that they may be slightly higher than those of the U5, currently available starting from 43,500 euros. A few months after the preview of the U6ion concept, therefore, the road version arrives which proposes different stylistic elements of the prototype, apart from the presence of the rear spoiler.

Aiwais U6 has in fact slender shapes, with a muzzle inspired by that of a shark and the result of an accurate aerodynamic study. The hood tops feature an X-shaped front with taut lines and a modern look. The ribs underline the sporty soul of the model while at the rear the sloping roof line ends in a tail where the geometric patterned LED lights and dynamic direction indicators stand out. The interiors show a qualitative leap compared to the U5, with refined soft touch surfaces. The bridge is dominated by a large tablet-like touch screen which seems to recall that of Tesla while behind the wheel there is always a smaller digital dashboard that shows all the essential driving information. The infotainment system is based on Android Automotive and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto even wirelessly. The driving mode selector stands out on the central tunnel, similar to the joystick of an airplane. There is also a wide range of safety and driving assistance systems, with Adaptive Cruise Control, lane keeping system and automatic emergency braking.

The technical basis of Aiways U6 resumes that of the U5, with a 63 kWh battery which in this case, however, is combined with a motor positioned at the front capable of delivering 204 hp, a power that allows you to shoot from 0 to 100 km / h is covered in 6, 9 seconds. The efficiency of the powetrain has been improved, with the unit appearing to be more compact and lighter. Also thanks to the Cx of the bodywork (0.24) with 400 km of autonomy in the WLTP homologation cycle. As for charging times, Aiwais U6 is compatible with alternating current infrastructures up to 11 kW and continuous up to 90 kW, in the latter case it takes 28 minutes to go from 10 to 80% of the charge.