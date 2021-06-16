The group Koelliker has brought to Italy one of the most interesting electric brands in circulation, a brand from which good market penetration is expected thanks to models that can compete with traditional manufacturers in terms of competitiveness and functionality. It is about Aiways, a brand born in Shanghai never already present in Europe. It has an office in Munich, and thanks to this European base it has already been able to get an idea of ​​how to deal with the continental clientele. Second Giuseppe Lovascio, Chief Sales Strategy Officer of Koelliker, Aiways can already count on a good basic experience: “They have a headquarter that is also very careful in terms of marketing“, He confided to us at the Milan Monza Motor Show 2021.

But let’s go into detail with respect to what Aiways can offer in the short and long term. The brand counts on its own modular platform More Adaptable Structure (MAS), to obtain economies of scale, contain costs and have the opportunity to harmoniously update the offer. Its partners include Bosch, which supplies the regenerative system, and CATL, which supplies the batteries. The first model that will arrive in Italy is U5, a D-SUV with dimensions similar to those of the Audi Q5, with 410 kilometers of autonomy on the WLTP cycle. There are two battery versions, 63 or 72 kWh, rechargeable in 30 minutes in ‘fast’ mode. The power is 150 kW.

The suv Aiways U5 it rests on a hybrid aluminum / steel frame, which reduces its weight. On an aesthetic level, the front signature is made up of futuristic headlights that stretch towards the lines of the side. The car has safety features in line with those of its category (including pedestrian detection) and L2 + autonomous driving devices, remote control app, 3 charge regeneration levels, 12.3 “display, suspended touch screen, Apple Car Play and a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty. The model is equipped with twelve ultrasonic radars, five HD cameras, three millimeter wave radars and two internal cameras, thus allowing 360 ° digital visibility.

The batteries are guaranteed for 8 years. The Standard version of Aiways U5 has a price of over 35 thousand euros in Germany, a figure that has yet to be perfected for the Italian market. After U5, the U6 sports crossover will arrive on the Italian market, expanding the brand’s all-electric offer.