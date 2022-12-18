Under the shell of the range Ways it hides a high-quality technology that is nothing short of amazing, such as the MAS platform (More Adaptable Structure) which forms the basis of the SUV Airways U5 and the SUV-Coupé Aiways U6; both models feature highly efficient and sophisticated components that guarantee high standards in terms of performance and safety. “Aiways makes the transition to electric mobility accessible and affordable without compromising”: This is how Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President Overseas Operations at Airways, describes the philosophy behind the technology of the MAS platform. “We want to offer customers the best technology, which is why we have created an ideal starting point in terms of price and performance with our More Adaptable Structure.”

The possibility of energy recovery certainly represents an advantage of the electric car. While in conventional propulsion vehicles the kinetic energy can only be converted into heat by the braking system without however being reused, the motor of electric vehicles can also be used as a generator, which therefore allows energy to be recovered and fed back into the battery pack. In the case of the new Avenues U6 SUV-Coupé, equipped with an AI-PT engine developed internally by the Shanghai company, the maximum recovery power is 145 kW (up to 140 kW for the SUV Airways U5) which can be regenerated and accumulated in the battery during the braking phase. The braking control system is represented by the second generation Bosch iBooster electromechanical brake booster, which not only guarantees a reduced stopping distance in the event of emergency braking, but also improves the sensation during contact with the pedal and favors braking modulation itself.

Together with the Bosch ESP 9.3 HEV, the iBooster guarantees a particularly efficient management of energy recovery. The intelligent application ensures that cars on the Ways MAS platform can slow down by up to 0.3g solely through recuperation. In this way almost all braking situations common in everyday traffic are covered. Depending on the route and speed, regenerative braking can reduce the required energy consumption by up to 20%. Even if the conventional hydraulic brake system is hardly used in this context anymore, Airways has decided to equip the MAS platform with a particularly powerful system. Both axles feature disc brakes (314×30mm at the front and 314×12mm at the rear) which offer a large friction surface for the pads. Not only ventilated discs are used on the front axle, but also two-piston floating calipers that develop particularly high braking power. “Thanks to the MAS platform braking system, Aiways moves in the diametrically opposite direction from the current industry trend towards drum brakes”explained Zeeshan Shaikh, head of the Aiways Technical Center in Munich. “Despite the high recovery performance and the integration of the Bosch iBooster and Bosch ESP systems, we decided to focus on maximum braking performance and load capacity. In this way we can offer our customers a high degree of safety even in particularly difficult situations”.

In addition to the brake system, theThe chassis of the U5 U5 SUV and the U6 U6 SUV-Coupe have rather complex construction criteria. The front-engine, front-wheel drive trim level offers not only decent spatial distribution, but also good traction and high driving safety in adverse road conditions. The electronically assisted steering system on the MacPherson front axle can be adapted to the wishes of the driver in three different ways. All vehicles built on the MAS platform have a complex multi-link rear axle. Through the distribution of longitudinal and transverse loads, it is possible to achieve not only greater driving safety, but also better comfort due to the optimization of the elastic kinematics, while at the same time increasing driving dynamics. Furthermore, the generous use of aluminum components in the rear axle results in a lighter than standard structure.