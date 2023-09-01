Home page politics

Nadja Zinsmeister

Hubert Aiwanger’s partner speaks up in the leaflet scandal. She also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz with a swipe.

Munich – The leaflet scandal surrounding Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) and his brother Helmut still leaves many questions unanswered. While former classmates now accuse the Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister of Hitler salutes and “disgusting” jokes at school, his partner Tanja Schweiger (Free Voters) spoke up protectively. Not only did she position herself clearly behind Aiwanger, but she also dished out a dig at the Chancellor.

Aiwanger’s partner tells Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “He of all people…”

Like Schweiger on Friday the TV station Welt said that Bavaria’s Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger was “really shocked” about the allegations against him in the leaflet affair. The free voter boss is someone “who integrates and does not exclude,” said the district administrator of the Regensburg district. “Total strangers” would now send her e-mails and support her and her partner. “They say: He should hold out, we’re counting on him,” says Schweiger. “The solidarity is growing every day.”

Aiwanger’s partner also criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). He had described the allegations against Bavaria’s Vice President as “very depressing” and called for clarification. “If you have a Federal Chancellor who can no longer remember what happened six years ago, when he has his own files on it, when he was active in action, then exactly that person should be careful about demanding things that happened 35 years ago,” said Schweiger with a view to Scholz, referring to his role in the tax scandal at the Hamburg Warburg Bank. “Pointing the finger at others and opening up gaps yourself also shows where the wind is blowing, of course.”

Leaflet scandal surrounding Hubert Aiwanger: Söder demands answers from his deputy

Hubert Aiwanger apologized to the victims of the Nazi regime in an impromptu press conference on Thursday, but at the same time rejected any allegations of anti-Semitic behavior. After the apology, however, the criticism does not stop. Söder continues to demand answers from Aiwanger by Friday evening, as well as a detailed explanation of his past actions.

The allegations against the Free Voters boss are serious. research of Süddeutsche Zeitung Aiwanger is said to have written and distributed an anti-Semitic leaflet in the eleventh grade. After the scandal was published, his brother Helmut claimed responsibility. (nz with dpa)