HAt Hubert Aiwanger himself wrote an anti-Semitic leaflet when he was at school – or was it his brother Helmut? The answer is probably only known to the Aiwanger brothers themselves. For Bavaria’s deputy prime minister, it’s about political survival, but the case could also have consequences for Helmut Aiwanger. Because he runs a gun shop in Rottenburg an der Laaber.

Alexander Wulfers Editor in the economy of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Dealing in weapons is not easy in Germany. A weapons trading license is required for this, as stipulated by the Weapons Act. In order to obtain this, the applicant must prove his or her specialist knowledge. At the same time, however, personal reliability is also queried. The responsible municipality asks the Federal Central Register, the public prosecutor’s office, the local police station – and the Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

As a rule, someone who has been sentenced to at least 60 daily rates for intentional crimes is considered unreliable. More relevant to the current discussion, however, are the clauses in the law that refer to political views. Anyone who has been a member of a banned association or an unconstitutional party is generally not considered reliable either, nor is someone who acted “against the constitutional order” or against “the idea of ​​international understanding”. Also, membership in organizations that have such aspirations renders an arms dealer unreliable in the eyes of the law. The reliability check is repeated at least every three years. If the authority comes to the conclusion that the reliability is no longer given, the loss of the trading license follows.

What does that mean for Helmut Aiwanger’s business? The writing of the leaflet itself would be time-barred, if it constitutes a criminal offense at all. So it would depend on whether one could prove that he had more recent right-wing extremist activities. Here, too, the Weapons Act provides for deadlines, ten years for membership in unconstitutional parties and five for efforts against the constitutional order. In any case, after the leaflet became known, the responsible district office in Landshut saw sufficient reason to subject Helmut Aiwanger’s reliability to a special test outside of the regular cycle this week.