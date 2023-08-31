Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

In Bavaria, the War of the Roses escalates between Free Voters and the CSU. Will Markus Söder be satisfied with Aiwanger’s explanation? A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Munich – Late and under great pressure, Hubert Aiwanger finally managed to make the overdue apology – but managed to leave the trick open for what. The Free Voters boss still pretends not to remember what classmates say about him, such as the Hitler salutes and Jewish jokes. If “feelings were hurt” by whatever, he deeply regrets it. You can certainly believe him. But even if one gives Aiwanger credit for not being who he was 35 years ago, after days of denial and tampering, uncompromising honesty would have called for a little fewer memory gaps.

Aiwanger apologizes after leaflet affair

In Bavaria, the War of the Roses escalates between Free Voters and the CSU. © Lennard Preiss/dpa/Ippen.Media

Aiwanger’s apology was primarily tactical, with the aim of starting a counterattack again from a standing start: Aiwanger concluded that he should be “smashed” through a campaign, both politically and personally. But the Bavarian Economics Minister is wrong when he locates the masterminds of the suspected intrigue in the CSU. Nobody would have been less interested in the fact that the Bavarian coalition blew up shortly before the election than Markus Söder. The buck is now back with the CSU boss after he had previously put pressure on Aiwanger with his 25-question catalogue. The War of the Roses in the Bavarian coalition is raging on for the time being, and everyone involved is growing at a loss as to how it can be settled before the damage to Bavaria becomes even greater.

Aiwanger affair: SZ makes the case public

Aiwanger has received a lot of support from the public since the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” published the scandal at a awkward time right before the election. That fed him and his free voters to believe that one could somehow cheat one’s way through the matter and be rewarded with a roaring election victory in the end. There is indeed a lot to be said for that at the moment. But it is and remains a risky bet. Once the intoxication has worn off, the free voters are also threatened with a hangover.