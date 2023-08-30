Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

Incriminating details about Aiwanger: A former classmate now speaks by name and speaks of Hitler salutes and Jewish jokes. The Free Voters stand behind their party leader.

Munich – The allegations against Bavaria’s Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger are piling up: the Free Voter boss is said to have written and distributed an anti-Semitic leaflet in the eleventh grade. After the publication, his brother Helmut acknowledged himself as the author. After many anonymous memories of the Bavarian Vice Prime Minister when he was at school, an ex-classmate has now made a public statement.

“He always wanted to attract attention”: Aiwanger made Hitler salutes and jokes about Jews

For three years Mario Bauer went to a class with Hubert Aiwanger at the Burkhart-Gymnasium in Mallersdorf-Pfaffenberg. During that time, the minister occasionally “showed a Hitler salute” when entering the classroom, Bauer told the BR format “Report Munich”. In addition, Aiwanger “very often” imitated Hitler’s speeches. “He always wanted to attract attention,” Bauer continued. Aiwanger made jokes about Jews and the concentration camp “one hundred percent”.

At the time, many classmates dismissed the Free Voters boss as a “crazy”. “What strong attitude was behind it” was unclear to Bauer. “It’s hard to say.”

Allegations: Disciplinary Committee teachers made leaflets public

Previously had the Southgerman newspaper (SZ) reported on the anti-Semitic hate newspaper, which spoke of a “free flight through the chimney in Auschwitz” as a “prize” for “traitors to the fatherland”. At the time, Aiwanger was held accountable by the school’s disciplinary committee. A former teacher, who was a member of the committee at the time, decided after a speech by the politician to take the flyer to the newspaper. He wanted to remain anonymous. Bauer is the first to speak out by name.

According to a former classmate, Aiwanger “very often” imitated Hitler’s speeches when he was at school. © picture alliance/dpa | Tobias C. Koehler

Hubert Aiwanger denies writing the leaflet. One or more leaflets were found on him at the time. He said in a statement that he “cannot remember” whether he passed it on. After the first allegations, his brother Helmut claimed to be the author. He wrote the flyer out of anger at having to repeat a grade, he said Media Group Bavaria.

“Attempts at defamation”: Free voters stand behind Aiwanger

In the report of BR The Free Voters commented on Aiwanger’s allegations: “The Bavarian Association of Free Voters, the Board of the Free Voters in the state parliament and all members of the Free Voters’ cabinet are united behind Hubert Aiwanger. They defend themselves against all attempts at defamation and speculation about Hubert Aiwanger.”

Unanswered questions: Söder demands clarification from the free voter boss

In the meantime, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is calling for clarification. In a press conference on Tuesday (August 29), he announced that he had written 25 open questions to Aiwanger. “Nothing more can be added now,” said Söder. Aiwanger remains in office as Vice Prime Minister of Bavaria. (hk)