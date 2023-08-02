Home page politics

From: Maximilian Gang

With the “True Costs” campaign, the Penny discount chain is passing on the environmental costs to consumers. Hubert Aiwanger smells discrimination.

Munich – Vienna sausages suddenly cost 6.01 euros instead of 3.19 euros at the Penny supermarket chain. Cheese costs 4.84 euros instead of 2.49 euros. And the price of mozzarella has almost doubled from one day to the next. The time-limited “True Costs” campaign is intended to make consumers aware of the environmental costs of their consumption – and to provide important scientific data. The Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger (free voters) does not go down well.

Designation Normal selling price True cost markup True Cost Markup (%) True cost selling price Organic fruit yoghurt 1.19 euros 0.37 euros 31 percent 1.56 euros cheese slices 2.19 euros 1.51 euros 69 percent 3.70 euros Organic mozzarella 1.29 euros 0.63 euros 49 percent 1.92 euros organic sausages 3.29 euros 2.07 euros 63 percent 5.36 euros fruit yoghurt 1.19 euros/0.99 euros (depending on region) 0.45 euros 38 percent/45 percent 1.64 euros/1.44 euros Maasdam slices 2.49 euros 2.35 euros 94 percent 4.84 euros Mozzarella 0.89 euros 0.66 euros 74 percent 1.55 euros Wiener sausages 3.19 euros 2.82 euros 88 percent 6.01 euros Vegan Schnitzel 2.69 euros 0.14 euros 5 percent 2.83 euros

Aiwanger railed against Penny’s “True Prices” campaign: “Specifically discriminates against animal products”

“[Die] Penny’s ‘True Prices’ campaign specifically discriminates against animal-based foods,” wrote the State Minister of Economics on Twitter. In fact, the campaign, which will be carried out in all 2,150 stores of the Rewe subsidiary in Germany from July 31 to August 5, almost exclusively includes animal products. Of the total of nine items, only one product, a vegan schnitzel, does not fall into this category. And the price of the meat substitute product increases only minimally by 14 cents.

True Cost Penny Promotion ► From July 31st to August 5th, all 2,1500 Penny stores will require the calculated “True Cost” as the purchase price for nine selected products. The effects of the factors soil, climate, water and health on the supply chains are also taken into account in the sales price. The “true costs” were calculated by the scientists from the Technical University of Nuremberg and the University of Greifswald. ► Penny donates the additional income – together with an additional 50,000 euros – to the joint project “Zukunftsbauer” by Penny, the Berchtesgadener Land dairy, farmers and customers. This is intended to make a contribution to climate protection and “to the preservation of family-run farms in the Alpine region”. ► With its “True Costs” campaign, the Penny supermarket chain says it wants to “create the basis for broadening the discussion about food prices” together with the Technical University of Nuremberg and the University of Greifswald, the company said. ► The data collected in the course of the campaign should help the scientists to identify solutions. “We can certainly use this to gain valuable insights into purchasing behavior and acceptance of the topic,” said Tobias Gaugler from the Technical University of Nuremberg. ► “There has never been a comparably broad approach anywhere in Europe. The science teams and PENNY are doing real groundwork,” said Stefan Görgens, COO of Penny. See also Corn exports from Brazil to China add up to just 70,000 t in February, says government - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Also that no fruit imported by plane, such as “grapes […] from South Africa” are included in the “True Prices” promotion, Aiwanger is angry. Yes, according to a 2020 step by the Heidelberg Institute for Energy and Environmental Research (ifeu), the average CO₂ footprint of cheese is around 14 times that of grapes. The production of meat and yoghurt also causes a much higher CO₂ load. This is partly due to the provision of feed for the livestock, as a study commissioned by the Federal Environment Agency showed.

Aiwanger appeals to consumers: Buy food first-hand again

Some users also reacted with incomprehension to Aiwanger’s criticism. “Don’t you want to finally see how harmful animal products are for the environment,” writes one. The Bavarian Minister of Economics seems to see it differently: “You mean the cows, who use their dung to fertilize the plants in a natural way, who maintain the pastures and in whose stalls the swallows breed?” buy from the butcher, baker or farmer instead of from big supermarket chains like Penny.

“Greenwashing project”: German farmers’ association criticizes Penny’s “true costs” campaign

The Bavarian Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger is not a fan of the “True Prices” penny campaign. (Archive image) © Stephan Goerlich/Imago

Criticism of the Penny campaign “True Costs” is meanwhile also coming from agriculture – albeit for different reasons. “The Penny campaign at ‘true costs’ is above all a greenwashing project carried out at the expense of the farmers by a discounter that otherwise has little interest in fair pricing,” said Bernhard Krüsken, Secretary General of the German Farmers’ Association. The fact that the prices for the climate killer butter at Penny are falling during the campaign period also causes a lack of understanding among the association.

According to Krüsken, instead of such “activist sensationalism”, the Rewe subsidiary should rather “recognize and appreciate the actual achievements of local agriculture and, above all, reward them appropriately”. In a global comparison, German food production is already extremely climate and resource-friendly. “If you want to effectively ensure even more sustainable food production, then you need a system that allows the surcharges to arrive where the additional effort is incurred – on the farms,” ​​says Krüsken.

Survey: Few people want to pay “true prices” for groceries

The point in time that Penny chose for the campaign is also subject to criticism: “The point in time is problematic when the majority of consumers are suffering from the still high inflation,” said marketing expert Hans-Willi Schroiff in an interview with focus.de. “I think it will be difficult to pull the ‘costs’ for future and intangible factors out of customers’ wallets now.” The inflation rate in July was 6.2 percent.

The penny campaign doesn’t seem to go down too well with people either. According to a representative survey by the opinion research institute YouGov with 3,315 respondents, only 16 percent of Germans plan to buy products at the “real prices”. 44 percent do not plan to do so. Respondents aged 55 and over were the least likely to say that they want to support action, at eight percent. In turn, the environmentalists from Greenpeace called for more fundamental and long-term measures to be taken – including by politicians. (mg)