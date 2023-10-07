Home page politics

From: Hannes Niemeyer

Split

Hydrogen heating instead of heat pumps? Free Voters leader Hubert Aiwanger celebrates a pilot project in Ingolstadt that he makes Habeck attractive. However, criticism is inevitable.

Munich – It is one of Hubert Aiwanger’s favorite topics in the election campaign: the building energy law – also known as the heating law – the traffic light. It has long since been adopted by Berlin. But the head of the Free Voters has never tired of voicing his criticism of the plans for months. Aiwanger is particularly bothered by a “pre-determination of the heat pump” by the federal government. Even before the Bavarian election on Sunday, he is heading towards Berlin again.

Aiwanger recently wrote an incendiary letter to the federal government. Now the Free Voters boss shows himself on Instagram in front of a special hydrogen project in Bavaria and at the same time sends out an invitation to Economics Minister Robert Habeck. However, his statements met with vehement criticism.

Aiwanger posts video in front of hydrogen heating: “The proof has been provided”

In the video, Aiwanger stands in a building in front of a boiler that is part of the hydrogen pilot project “H2Direkt”. In the project in Hohenwart near Ingolstadt, ten private households and one commercial business are currently using green hydrogen on a test basis as a more climate-friendly alternative to natural gas in boilers.

“The proof has been provided: We can convert a 100 percent natural gas heating system to 100 percent hydrogen,” explains Aiwanger in the video on Instagram, standing in front of the heating system in question. All you have to do is replace the hydrogen heater, which “costs somewhere between 5,000 and 6,000 euros,” according to Bavaria’s economics minister. All other requirements would remain the same, which is why the conversion could take place “very quickly”. The system will be approved across Europe from 2025. “That’s the solution,” says Aiwanger happily, and also mentions that switching to heat pumps “will be much more difficult. Old buildings in particular need to be renovated.”

Hydrogen heaters or heat pumps? Aiwanger extends a personal invitation to Habeck

Aiwanger even extends a personal invitation to Berlin: “Minister Habeck can see on site in Bavaria that hydrogen is a good alternative for the decarbonization of fossil heating systems,” says Aiwanger in one Announcement from his ministry quoted. He also quickly described the federal government’s preliminary determination as “wrong” and said it was “not the panacea for our heating transition”.

Aiwanger’s suggestion is not only met with enthusiasm – especially not on social networks. Because Aiwanger’s calculation is not as simple as shown here. Because it takes a lot of electricity to produce hydrogen. This hydrogen is only green if it has been produced using electricity from renewable energies. One expert even called heating with hydrogen “a dead end.” The criticism in social networks: It is significantly more efficient to use the electricity required to produce hydrogen directly to operate heat pumps.

Before the election, Hubert Aiwanger presents his hydrogen alternative to the heat pump – and invites Robert Habeck. © Screenshot Isntagram / dpa Kay Nietfeld (montage)

“This is the solution,” says Aiwanger, celebrating his hydrogen heater – but harsh criticism follows

The criticism is therefore sometimes quite harsh. “This is bullshit and you know it,” writes one user under the Instagram video. Another calls Aiwanger’s explanation “nonsense”. But some also jump to Aiwanger’s side. For a user, for example, it “makes sense to use H2 heaters to a certain extent” because there would be enough renewable electricity available in the summer. In addition, many who criticize the conversion costs and hydrogen production forget the costs incurred for installing a heat pump and any associated renovation.

Criticism or not: Aiwanger is certain that the project proves that “heating with hydrogen is possible safely and at a manageable cost.” His calculation: What works for ten houses also works for 10,000 houses.

Aiwanger’s election campaign seems to have been well received by the population, as the latest polls for the Bavarian election show. (han)